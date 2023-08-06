Highly Skilled Saree Weaver Sanjeeva Shettigar Conferred State Level Award

Highly skilled Udupi Saree Weaver Sanjeeva Shettigar of Talipady Weavers Society was Conferred with State level award ( second place ) for his Excellency in cotton saree weaving.

Mangaluru: Highly skilled Udupi Saree Weaver Sanjeeva Shettigar of Talipady Weavers Society was Conferred with State level award ( second place ) for his Excellency in cotton saree weaving. Shettigar is one among the only ten 80-count Udupi Saree weavers in two districts. He weaves beautiful buttons by hand in 80 count Udupi Saree.

He was the first in the history of Udupi Saree to weave naturally dyed 80-count Udupi Saree. He is the first to try the Udupi saree with ikat design, which was reintroduced after the break of 20 years by Kadike Trust at Talipady with the support of ikat Designer Gopinath Shettigar. He has many extraordinary skills in weaving and allied pre-loom works. The piercing process ( joining two warps ) he does using one hand is a unique skill and is a joy to watch.

Shettigar, a cheerful person who is ever ready to transfer his Amazing Skills to youngsters is a favourite among the trainees. He is one of the comeback weavers who came back to the Talipady Weavers Society after the Revival project by Kadike Trust. At this age, he can weave both traditional and contemporary sarees coordinating the colour according to the design and demand. In a single warp, he can create multiple design sarees.

The award will be conferred during the Handloom Day celebration on 7 August 2023 in Bengaluru.

