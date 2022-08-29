Highways flooded, holiday for schools & colleges as heavy rains lash K’taka



Bengaluru: The highways were inundated and schools and colleges declared a holiday as heavy downpour continued to pound Karnataka on Monday.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of incessant rainfall for the next four days in the state. Yellow alert has been sounded for Belagavi, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Ballary, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Ramnagar districts.

Bengaluru woke up to rainy morning on the first day of the week with drizzles and light showers hampering morning rush in the city.

Coastal districts Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are likely to receive heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning.

Following heavy rainfall, holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in bordering Chamarajanagar district. Heavy rainfall has affected the normal life in Mysuru and Mandya districts.

Heavy downpur also affected vehicular movement on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway. The people have also complained to the Union Minister for Highways on twitter highlighting the plight of the highway.

“Nitin Gadkari sir, the drainage is so bad at Ramnagar stretch on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway that the water is logged completely at underpasses and curves. Vehicles are drowning,” the twitter statement by Tarang stated. They have also questioned the firm which constructed the highway about the substandard work.

Five persons have died in rain-related tragedies in Mysuru, Koppal and Ballary districts. Thousands of acres of agricultural land has come under water in the state. In several places, the idols of lord Ganesh made of mud placed in open grounds have got destroyed.

Like this: Like Loading...