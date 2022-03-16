Hijab controversy: Muslim organisations call for Karnataka bandh on March 17

Bengaluru: Many Muslim organisations in Karnataka have called for state bandh on March 17 over the High Court’s Hijab decision. Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi of Ameer-E-Shariat Karnataka has called for bandh. Shariat is the head of all Muslim organisations in the state that has expressed sadness over the court’s decision.

In a video message Rashadi said, “I request all the Muslims to listen to the order read out here attentively and implement it strictly. Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, tomorrow on March 17 there will be a complete Bandh across the Karnataka State for the entire day.” He appealed to every section of the Muslim community will have to participate in the bandh.

Holding that hijab was not part of the “essential religious practice” in Islamic faith, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the state government’s ban on wearing the headscarf in educational institutions that had triggered protests by Muslim girl students and also a tense hijab-versus-saffron scarf row.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, however, agreed to list for hearing after Holi vacation the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom saying it is not part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

While BJP and RSS have hailed the Supreme Court ruling, AIMIM chief Asasuddin Owaisi has expressed his displeasure over the judgment.