‘Hijab & Communal Issues in Coastal Region is for Political Gain by BJP’ – Former PM Deve Gowda

Mangaluru: Addressing JD (S) party workers during a convention held in Mangaluru, H D Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president said, “For the past several years, unseen hands have been creating communal tension in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, as well as Chikkamagaluru, for political gain. The recent hijab row is one among them.”

“These communal incidents happening in the coastal districts are unfortunate. The Idgah Maidan issue had cropped up when I was the chief minister, and I tried to solve it. Similarly, in coastal districts, communal issues have flared up now and then and disrupted law and order. However, it is done for political gain, and it should not happen. The next government will be a coalition and the ongoing assembly elections in other states will have an impact on the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections,” added Gowda.

He further said that he will tour across Karnataka, before the assembly elections, and stay in every district for 2-3 days. “The work to strengthen the party will start from Dakshina Kannada,” he said. On former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy contesting from the Chamundeshwari assembly constituency, Deve Gowda said that Kumaraswamy is a senior leader of the party, and he is free to contest from anywhere. However, he will not opt-out of the Channapatna assembly constituency in Ramanagara district.