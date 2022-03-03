Hijab row: 25 to 30 students remain absent in Udupi



Udupi: Around 25 to 30 girl students, including six agitating students who had approached the court demanding the right to wear hijab, are constantly remaining absent from classes, including practical exams at Government Women’s PU College in Udupi.

These girls are from the first and second PUC and are awaiting the court’s decision.

On the condition of anonymity, a student told that if the court verdict is in their favour, they will be able to wear hijab and attend the classes.

‘We would also like to wear a hijab and attend the classes,’ she added.

Three of the six agitating girls are studying in the science stream. When they arrived for the practical examination wearing hijab on Monday, all three were sent back. One of them had a practical exam on Wednesday and was unable to attend. The practical examinations for all three students will conclude on March 5.

Rudre Gowda, principal of Government Women’s PU College, said that there are 70 Muslim girls enrolled in the college, of which 15-20 students (excluding six) are frequently remaining absent, while the six students have remained absent after the issue cropped up.