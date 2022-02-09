Hijab Row: ABVP Supplied Saffron Shawls and Provoked Students – CFI State President Attaullah Punjalkate

Udupi: Campus Front of India, Karnataka president Attaullah Punjalkate alleged that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members were the ones who supplied saffron shawls and provoked the students.

Speaking at a press meet held at the Udupi Press Club on February 9, Attaullah said, “On Feb 8 ABVP supplied saffron shawls and petas to students. They are the ones who provoked the students to get involved in violence. They could’ve stopped this Hijab controversy in Udupi but they spread it to other districts of the state. The ABVP, BJP and other right-wing organisations are responsible for the violence spreading across the state”.

Attaullah accused Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of being silent over the violent incidents, including hoisting the saffron flag in a college in Shivamogga.

Attaullah also said that the CFI condemns the statement by Primary and Secondary Education Minister B. C. Nagesh blaming the CFI for the violent incidents in Karnataka. He accused the ABVP and the Sangh Parivar of being at the forefront in creating violence.

Attaullah also said that the CFI will be at the forefront in the legal battle for the constitutional right to wear the hijab by Muslim women.