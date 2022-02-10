Hijab Row! Human Chain Protest by NSUI against Police Lathi Charge & Violence by ABVP

Hijab Row! Human Chain Protest near Clock Tower, Mangaluru by National Students Union of India-DK chapter (NSUI) against Police Lathi Charge & Violence by Akila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)

Mangaluru: The hijab row has turned violent in Karnataka as incidents of stone-pelting and lathicharge were reported in different parts of the state. Around 40 students and several policemen were injured. Police caned students and fired tear gas to quell mobs in Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Davangere and Udupi districts. Tension prevailed in government PU colleges, including some in Mandya and Ramanagara districts.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Shivamogga city following clashes between two students’ groups of Shivamogga Government College. Two groups pelted stones at each other, and a dozen students were hurt and five were taken into police custody. Students wearing saffron shawls hoisted the ‘Bhagwa dhwaj’ (saffron flag) on the college premises. When some Muslim girls were heading home, stones were pelted on them. In Davanagere, police fired tear gas shells and carried out a baton charge to quell the mob on Harihar First Grade College campus. The trouble started when a group of people came to the college in support of the hijab. They started arguing with students wearing saffron shawls and the situation turned violent. Several policemen and students were injured and many two-wheelers were damaged. Police asked the mob to move out of the area. The group did not budge and claimed they were there to protect hijab-wearing students. The other group wearing saffron shawls objected and stone-pelting began. To clear them, police fired teargas shells,

In Udupi, tension prevailed at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College, Udupi after Hindu students arrived wearing saffron turbans and shawls to counter the students wearing the hijab. College authorities had rushed to the spot and tried to convince the students. Muslim students refused to enter the classroom without the hijab stating they had been wearing it since childhood. Ayesha, a student, said the new rules should have been implemented at the beginning of the academic year. A few Hindu friends extended support. Shruthi, a student, said: “We’re not against anyone, we only want equality in the classroom. ’’

In Bagalkot, police resorted to lathi charge to disperse students and one student was injured . Protesting students faced off at Government PU College. Hijab-wearing girls blocked Jamkhandi-Kudachi road and some miscreants pelted stones and a student was injured. Manjunath Nayak, a private school teacher, was also injured and admitted to a hospital in Bagalkot. In a private college in Vidyagiri, Bagalkot, faculty members convinced girls to remove the hijab and boys to remove saffron shawls and attend college as usual.

In Vijayapura, some students tried to enter R D Patil PU College by wearing shawls and hijab but principal Sannalli denied them entry. When they refused to obey instructions, police dispersed the students. Students wearing shawls were blocked from entering Kottureshwar College in Kottur while Muslim women protested at the DC’s office. In Gadag/ Hubballi, students wearing hijab staged a dharna at Government First Grade College for Women. Though the college administration declared a holiday, they sat on a stir and parents also joined them. Girls wearing saffron shawls demanded the hijab not be allowed in the college. Meanwhile in Hubballi, members of Anjuman-EIslam staged a protest demanding permission to wear the hijab in colleges.

Related to the above incidents, and the police action in lathi charging the students, and ABVP indulging in provoking violence, the Dakshina Kannada National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest by forming a Human Chain, in front of mini Vidhana Soudha/Clock Tower in the City on Wednesday, which was joined by like-minded students condemning the role of politicians in inciting controversies, involvement of ABVP in promoting violence, and the stern action by police by lathi charging the students.

NSUI State Secretary Suhan Alva speaking at the protest said, “This is probably the first time that police had entered college premises and lathi charged the students for no fault of theirs. NSUI condemns the police brutality, and also the involvement of ABVP for joining in the indecent behaviour of the protesting students, insulting the flag post by hoisting a saffron flag, and pelting stones at the colleges, during a protest over Hijab row. This Hijab row which started at a Udupi college owing to the instigation of BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat and the college development committee has now spread across the state, which was not needed if the matter was settled peacefully in Udupi college itself”.

Alva further said, “With the Hijab row turning violent in several college campuses, students have been indulging in violence, stone pelting and damaging public properties, where the hand of ABVP is involved. There is a need to book cases against ABVP Goondas, for such involvement. Also the state government has totally failed in tackling the issue of hijab. The hijab row has taken a serious turn with violence and lathi charge in education institutions, which is not a good sign. Such incidents and violence is a clear indication that outside forces are investigating the students over a silly issue. NSUI strongly condemns the failure of the government in controlling the situation, the brutal action of police and the promoting violence among students by ABVP”.

NSUI DK President Savad Sullia also spoke on the occasion, and condemned the violence taking place at various colleges in the state. He said, ÄBVP and other saffron organizations are solely responsible for the untoward incidents that occurred following the girls demand for hijab at Udupi Government PU College, and the issue has spread across the state. Even the elected ministers have turned a blind eye towards the ongoing controversy, including the CM. The police have also remained quiet by not filing any cases against ABVP members for their violence, and inciting students and forcing them to recite Sri Ram and wear saffron stoles. This shows that the state’s law and order machinery has totally failed”.