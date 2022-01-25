Hijab Row in Udupi: State PU Board orders to maintain status quo, Asks Students’ to follow College Rules

Udupi: The state Pre-university board on January 25 has ordered to maintain the status quo in the Hijab case of Udupi Girls Govt PU College, Ajjarakd.

According to the order by Padmini, secretary of PU Board, it is stated that there is no compulsory uniform dress code for the students who are studying in PUC. In Udupi selected students were demanding to wear Hijab inside the Classroom. Since 1992 there has been a uniform dress code system made by the college administration. The students have also agreed to follow the College rules during admission. But recently some girl students have unnecessarily created confusion by holding protests on the college campus. It’s not good for their future. The education department is concerned about their education.

After this incident, the PU board has decided to form a committee to make it compulsory to have a uniform dress code for PU students. After getting the report from the committee, the department will take a proper decision. Until the committee takes a decision, students should follow the College rules.

After the government order, the College administrative body chaired by MLA Raghupathi Bhat along with the parents and Students welfare committee held a meeting and decided to implement the government order strictly.

The committee has also decided to convince the parents of six students to cooperate with the college to follow the college rules and continue their education. All the students should attend the class in the college uniform and there is no chance to wear the Hijab inside the classroom.