Hijab Row in Udupi – Students Refuse Attending Online Classes, Demand to End Discrimination

Udupi: “Hijab is our constitutional right, we will not go to the college without wearing the Hijab. We do not need any online classes, do not discriminate among the students”, said the students of Govt Girls PU College Udupi, who are protesting for the last one month.

Speaking to the media persons in Udupi on January 27, One of the students Aliya said, “If we do not get our rights in a Government College, from where can we expect it? Some of the students who are in the Science stream cannot attend the lab online. We have already lost the classes for a month. Other Muslim students also want to wear the Hijab while attending the class, but after seeing the harassment we are facing, they are afraid “.

“The College administration claims that wearing the Hijab was not allowed since the college started, but we have seen our seniors wearing the Hijab in the classroom. The college administration doesn’t have any concern over our education. The College administration should allow us to wear Hijab”, she demanded.