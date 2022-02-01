Hijab row: ‘Issue TC, kick those girl students out of school’, says Muthalik



Bengaluru: Shri Ram Sena National President Pramod Muthalik said that there was no need for any discussion on allowing girl students of Government Women’s Pre-University College, Udupi to wear hijab at schools.

‘The adamant students should be ‘kicked out’ by issuing transfer certificates,’ he said while addressing the media persons here on Tuesday. ‘The State government should not compromise on the uniform issue and take a tough stand on ensuring that every student follows the uniform rules strictly,’ he said and added that the students can practice their religion at home or at their society, but when it comes to school everyone has to follow the rules. Uniforms cannot be subjected to religious, caste and class concession.

He charged that allowing the girls to take their religious identity into the school will encourage separatist ideology and terrorism. ‘If the girls wish to follow their separatists’ ideology then they can go to Pakistan or Afghanistan,’ he said.

Trailing his gun on BJP-led government in State, Muthalik said that it was shameful that the BJP government, which claims itself of protector of Hindutva is succumbing to the ‘secular pressure’. ‘Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should understand that even if he begs vote by wearing a hijab or burkha the members of the Muslim community will not give him a single vote. So, instead, he should work towards protecting Hindu sentiments,’ he said.

Muthalik also charged the BJP government with compromising national security by allowing the construction of a mosque inside the Bengaluru railway station and letting Muslims pray there. He demanded the government to take action against teachers in Kolar and other parts of the state for allowing the offering of Namaz in schools.

Muthalik gave the State government an ultimatum of February 4 to issue orders allowing ‘jatras, rath yatra and yatras’ of Hindu Gods across the State. ‘Failing which the members of Sri Ram Sene will picket the offices of deputy commissioners and tahsildars across the State on February 4,’ he said and added that while the State government is allowing the functioning of malls, bars and others while imposing a ban on religious events for last two years by giving the excuse of Covid.

The jatras are not just religious events but also a way of earning livelihood for hundreds of hawkers and sellers. By denying religious events the government is pushing such vendors into miseries, he said.

He warned that the Hindus’ curse will fall upon the BJP government in the coming days if they do not address their sentiments and the party will be whitewashed or meet a tragic end in the coming days.