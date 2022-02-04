Hijab Row now Erupts in Two more Colleges in Kundapur and Byndoor

Kundapur: The controversy over the college students wearing Hijab and Saffron shawls in classrooms has now spread, with another government PU college in Navunda, Byndoor Taluk of Udupi district on February 4.

On Friday morning, some activists of a Hindu organization forcibly sent some Hindu students to the classrooms wearing Saffron Shawls. The College administration denied entry to the students who wore saffron shawls. There was an argument between the College Principal and Hindu outfits. The Principal informed the activists that Muslim girl students do not wear the Hijab inside the classroom. Those who are coming wearing the Burqa along with the Hijab, change it in the changing room after they enter the college premises and attend the class wearing the college uniform.

The activists also objected to giving a separate room for changing the Burqa. If the same continues, our Hindu students will also wear saffron shawls, they warned.

The college principal warned the students wearing saffron shawls to go out of the campus. All the students who wore the saffron shawls then removed the shawls and attended the class.

Meanwhile, the Hijab row continued for the third day in the Government PU College in Kundapur. On Friday morning, Muslim girls entered the campus wearing the Hijab and the college principal stopped them in the college ground. The students requested the principal to allow them to enter the classroom but he refused them entry with the Hijab.

The parents of Muslim students protested against the principal for stopping their children at the gate yesterday. The Kundapur DySP Srikanth and CPI Gopikrishna along with PSI Sadashi Govroji arrived at the spot and warned the parents not to create confusion on the college campus.