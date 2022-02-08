Hijab row: Prohibitory orders clamped in Shivamogga district after violence erupts



Bengaluru: Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Shivamogga district of Karnataka on Tuesday following incidents of violence due to hijab row. Considering the volatility of the situation, the district administration has issued curfew orders to stop mobs and students from stone pelting. The agitating students wearing saffron shawl hoisted ‘Bhagva dhwaj’ in the college premises.

Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has given directions to the Education Department to take a call on declaring two-day holiday for the colleges and schools based on the prevailing situation which is turning violent in the backdrop of hijab row.

Even as violence broke out due to the hijab row, the Education Department on Tuesday announced PUC (Class 12) annual examinations to be held between April 16 and May 6.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Lakshmiprasad stated that the violence started between two groups of students and they pelted stones at each other. Two students got hurt and the police are still looking for injured persons. The police are looking into how the stone pelting started, he said.

R. Selvamani, District Commissioner of Shivamogga district said that the students were being sent back as a preventive measure to avoid confrontation. A complaint on stone pelting has been received and investigation will be taken up, he said.

Sources said the police have taken four students of Shivamogga Government College into custody following the eruption of violence and their parents have objected to the action by the police. The miscreants have pelted stones at one of the private buses in the city.

Meanwhile, four persons have been taken into custody in Banahatti of Bagalkot district as violence and stone pelting erupted between two groups of students. The violence has spilled over to other areas of the city as well.