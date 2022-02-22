Hijab Row: Stones Pelted at Petitioner’s Father’s Hotel in Malpe, Brother Injured

Udupi: In a fresh incident, a mob allegedly pelted stones at a hotel belonging to the father of one of the petitioners in the Hijab case on February 21 night.

According to the Police, hotel Bismillah belongs to Hyder Ali, father of Shifa, a student of the Govt PU College who has approached the High court to allow her to wear the Hijab in the Classroom.

On Monday night, some miscreants pelted stones on Hyder Ali’s Hotel. During the incident, Hyder’s Son Saif (20) who was in the hotel was injured.

A heated argument ensued between the stone pelters and Hyder. The injured Saif is admitted to a private hospital.

The Malpe Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob. A case has been registered in the Malpe Police Station.