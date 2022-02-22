Hijab Row: Stones Pelting on Petitioner’s Father’s Hotel in Malpe – Three arrested

Udupi: The Malpe Police have arrested three persons in connection with the stone-pelting on the hotel belonging to the father of one of the petitioners in the Hijab case on February 22.

The arrested have been identified as Deepak Kumar, Manoj and Sanil Raj, all from Malpe.

On February 21 night, miscreants pelted stones on Hyder Ali’s Hotel. During the incident, Hyder’s Son Saif (20) who was in the hotel was injured.

Hotel Bismillah belongs to Hyder Ali, father of Shifa, a student of the Govt PU College who has approached the High court to allow her to wear the Hijab in the Classroom.

A heated argument had ensued between the stone pelters and Hyder Ali. The injured Saif is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The Malpe Police are investigating the case.