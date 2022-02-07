Hijab Row: Two more college students move Karnataka High Court

Kundapur: As Karnataka High Court is about to hear a petition against the Hijab ban in colleges in Karnataka on Tuesday, another petition has been filed before the Karnataka High Court.

This is the third such petition filed in this regard before the High Court. The latest petition has been filed by two Muslim students pursuing a BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) at Bhandarkar College of Art and Science in Kundapura.

The plea claimed that the petitioners were being denied entry into their college which is under Mangalore University. All three petitions will be heard by the Bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit at the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday.

The latest petition stated that the petitioners, like other Muslim students, have been wearing their regular headscarf over their college uniform from the time they started studying in the college and that there is a specific provision in the college rulebook that permits Muslim girl students to wear a headscarf.

However, for the first time on February 3, 2022, the petitioners and other Muslim girl students were prevented from entering the college and attending classes by the principal and staff, who told them that there was a Government order against wearing a hijab.

When some of the students and their parents visited the college to resolve the matter, the principal said that he was under political pressure from the local MLA, Halady Srinivas Shetty, under whose directions the college had to act, alleges the petition. The MLA has been named as the third respondent in the petition.

Subsequently, every day the petitioners and other Muslim girl students who wear a hijab are being denied entry into the college, the plea further says. Moreover, at the instance of the MLA, the college has deputed local police at the college gates to prevent them from entering the premises, it was alleged.

The petition has asked the Court to allow Muslim girl students to attend college without conditions and restrictions. It also sought interim relief from the Court, as the petitioners and other students have not been able to attend regular physical classes since February 4, which is negatively impacting their education.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday appealed to everyone to maintain peace head of the Karnataka High Court hearing on petitions over the ‘hijab’ row,

Bommai said his government will take steps after the court’s order. He also asked educational institutions to follow mandatory uniform rules issued by the government until the court’s order comes out.

Speaking to media after landing in the national capital, Bommai said, “The matter is before the high court and it will be decided there. Therefore, I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and no one should take steps to disturb the peace.”

“All should follow the state’s order (on uniform) and tomorrow the court’s decision will come and, therefore, we will take steps,” he added.

Bommai noted that the Constitution has mentioned in several ways what kind of dress to be worn in schools and colleges and even the state’s Education Act has made it clear in the Rules.

Asked why the ‘hijab’ row has refused to die down in the state, the CM said this issue is not limited to Karnataka as it has been discussed in a big way in states such as Kerala and Maharashtra where the matter was decided by high courts.