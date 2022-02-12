Hijab Row: Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat receives Threat Calls – Police Department Provide Gunman

Udupi: As the Hijab and Saffron Shawl issue is being discussed internationally, Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat is receiving threat calls continuously and has complained to the Home minister, Araga Janenedra.

Speaking to media persons, Raghupathi Bhat said, “After the incident flared up, unidentified persons have been calling me through internet calls and giving threats. They are warning me not to interfere in the matter of Muslims and that, know how to control me”.

Bhat further said, “I never objected to wearing the hijab. I only asked Muslim students’ not to wear the hijab inside the classroom. Udupi SP had suggested that I take a gunman, but I refused. My voters are always there for my security, I don’t care for such threats”.

After the news was aired in the media, the Udupi SP Vishnuvardhan has sent a Gunman to the MLA’s House for his safety.