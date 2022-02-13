Hijab v/s Saffron: DC Kurma Rao Imposes section 144 from Feb 14-19 in District

Udupi: To maintain law and order regarding the Hijab and Saffron shawl row, Udupi deputy commissioner Kurma Rao M has enforced Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC from 6 am on February 14 to 6 am February 19.

Schools will be opening on February 14, and as a precautionary measure, the DC has enforced Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC.

As per the order, any gathering, agitation, or protests of any type within a 200-metre radius from the gates of the schools or other similar educational institutions in the district for six days from February 14 morning 6:00 am to February 19 morning 6:00 am is prohibited.