Hijab V/s Saffron Row: Dist Police Hold Route March to Instill Confidence in People

Udupi: In view of the Hijab and Saffron Shawl Controversy in the district, the district police took out a route march in the City here on February 11.

The Route march was held to instil confidence among the people and discourage anti-social elements from taking the law into their hands.

The route march started from Udupi Town Police station, passed through Court road – Diana Circle – Maruthi Veethika Road – Kalasanka – City Bus Stand – Service Busstand – Triveni Circle – KM Marg, and culminated at Jodukatte.

Udupi SP N Vishnuvardhan, Additional SP Siddalingappa, Udupi DySP Sadananda Nayak, DAR DySP Raghavendra, Udupi Town SI Pramod Kumar, Manipal SI Manjunath, PSI Rajshekar Vandali, Malpe PSI Sakthivelu, Brahmavar CPI Ananathapadmandabha, PSI Gurunath Hadimani, Kota PSI Madhu BS, Women’s station PSI Violet Femina and others participated in the route march.

Speaking to media persons SP Vishnuvardhan said that this route march is organised to instil confidence in the people of Udupi. It was held in all subdivisions like Udupi, Kundapur and Karkala. As per the direction of the High Court, from Monday, High schools will reopen and the police department has taken all precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents across the district. Parents can send their children to school without any fear, he said.