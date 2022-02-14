Hijab V/s Saffron Row: High Schools reopen in Udupi District

Udupi: After a five-day break to tensions over the Hijab and saffron shawl row, high schools reopened in the Udupi district here on February 14.

High School students entered the classroom without any fear and attended the classes.

In most of the High Schools, Mulsim students came wearing the Hijab and later removed them in separate rooms and attended the classes. A few institutes allowed Muslim students to attend classes wearing the hijab.|

As a precautionary measure, deputy commissioner Kurma Rao M imposed prohibitory orders near the Institutional campuses for six days from February 14. Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped around the 200-metre radius of all the high schools from Monday, February 14 to February 19.

Police personnel have been deputed near all the schools and proper security arrangements have also been made around the school premises located in sensitive areas.