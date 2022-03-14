Hijab Verdict, Holiday for Schools and Colleges in DK on March 15

Mangaluru: Ahead of the Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab row, as a precautionary measure, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra has announced a holiday for schools and Colleges in Dakshina Kannada district on March 15.

In Bengaluru, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has issued prohibitory orders on March 15, banning any gatherings, protests, as well as celebrations of any type in any public place in the city from March 15 to March 21.

In Dakshina Kannada district, DC has ordered educational institutions to postpone internal examinations scheduled on March 15. All the schools and Colleges will remain closed on March 15.