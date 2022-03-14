Hijab Verdict: Section 144 CrPC Imposed in Mangaluru Commissionerate Limits

Mangaluru: Ahead of the Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab row, as a precautionary measure, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS has imposed prohibitory order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate from March 15, 6:00 am to March 19 6:00 pm.

The Police Commissioner has enforced the prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC and the order has been issued on March 14.

As per the order, a gathering of more than five persons, protests, shouting slogans and holding procession is banned in the Mangaluru police commissionerate limits.

Further, possessing and transporting weapons, collecting stones, explosives are also banned. The order also said that by making derogatory remarks against government institutes/organisations and officers are banned.