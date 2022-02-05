Hijab vs Saffron row Continues – Girl Students take out Procession Wearing Saffron Shawls

Kundapur: The Hijab issue flared in another college in Kundapur on February 5 where many students came wearing Saffron Shawls to the College.

On February 5, more than 100 students of R N Shetty College came to the college wearing Saffron shawls to oppose the Muslim girls wearing Hijab. The College administration immediately conducted a meeting and declared a holiday to the College.

Meanwhile, many girl students of the Bhandarkar’s College Kundapur took out a procession from Shastri Circle to the College wearing Saffron Shawls. The College administration denied entry to the students. The girl students said that until the Muslim girls remove the Hijab, we will come wearing the Saffron shawls. Slogans ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai and ‘Jai Sri Ram’ were also raised in the college premises.

However, the police stopped them and dispersed the crowd to avoid any clash. After much persuasion by the college administration and the police, the students agreed to attend classes without the saffron shawls.