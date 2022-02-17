Hijab Vs Saffron Row: SDPI State President Abdul Mazid Demands MLA Raghupathi Bhat’s Resignation

Udupi: Due to the immature decision of Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, a small issue of Hijab has spread across the state and at the international level. Raghupathi Bhat himself is responsible for this issue and should resign from his post under moral grounds”, said the state president of the Social Democratic Party of India Abdul Mazid during the press conference held at Hotel Durga International on February 17.

Addressing the media persons Abdul Mazid said, “Raghupathi Bhat has alleged that the SDPI is involved in the Hijab row and had misled the students which is far from the truth. We don’t want Bhat to teach us, we know what he was in the past and what he is now. He is responsible for destroying the peace in our state. The State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief minister Basavraj Bommai should order Bhat to tender his resignation as MLA”.

Abdul Mazid further said, “The high court has only barred wearing hijab in colleges where the development committees have prescribed uniforms for students and that several colleges are misusing or misinterpreting the interim order. Many private colleges have misinterpreted the court order. Colleges that do not have uniforms have also been implementing the court’s directive under pressure from vested interests. We have also learnt that the police are going to colleges and directing students to remove the hijab which is condemnable”.

Mazid also said that in many parts of Karnataka, students, teachers and staff too were forced to take off their hijabs before entering the school is not right. The ruling BJP government is against the education of Muslim girls. The Anti Muslim government is ruling in the state and is misusing the court order. Mazid requested the Chief Justice of Karnataka to intervene in this issue and order the government to implement the Court order without misusing it.

The state government is acting against the constitution. The SDPI is not involved or has provoked any student in the Hijab matter. We are not going to force any student to wear or not to wear the Hijab inside the classroom, he said