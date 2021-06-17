Hike in Power Rates due to Loss of Rs 1.47 Cr to Mescom Infrastructure Damages by Rain

Spread the love



















Hike in Power Rates due to Loss of Rs 1.47 Crore to Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Mescom) Infrastructure Damages by Rain

Mangaluru : Due to heavy rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, had left several trees up-rooted and wrecked havoc on infrastructure, causing a loss to MESCOM (Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited). From 1 April 2021 t0 15 June 2021, a total of 2428 electricity poles were uprooted, 165 transformers were damaged and supply lines (total 56, 456 km) were destroyed across Dakshina Kannada. The Mescom has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 475.34 lakh (about Rs 1.4 crore) . Udupi district tops the list of districts with the highest number of damages to Mescom’s infrastructure suffering a loss at Rs 560.93 lakhs.

In DK district, Mangaluru taluk suffered the maximum damage of Rs 17 lakh which accounted for 86 poles, six transformers and 2.58 kms of line damage. In eight taluks of the district, 450 electric poles have been damaged and the cost is pegged at Rs 40 lakh. Next in line was Sullia where 63 poles were damaged costing 5.72 lakh and next was Kadaba with 56 poles with damage estimated at Rs 5 lakh.

Mangaluru taluk also saw six transformers being damaged, the highest in DK, and the cost was Rs 8.40 lakh. Mescom in DK has eight taluks under it namely Mangaluru, Modbidri, Mulki, Puttur, Sullia, Kadaba, Bantwal and Belthangady. The last four taluks had nil transformer damage. Udupi’s loss came at the cost of transformers where 39 transformers were damaged at an estimated loss of Rs 42.33 lakh, whereas DK suffered only 17 transformer damage costing Rs 23.8 lakh. The line damage in Udupi was 6 km with loss estimated at Rs 4 lakh.

As many as 335 poles were damaged in Udupi’s seven taluks namely Udupi, Kaup, Brahmavara, Karkala, Hebri, Kundapura and Byndoor accounting for loss estimated at Rs 30.31 lakh. Hebri accounted for most pole damages at 68 estimated at Rs 6 lakh with Kundapura and Karkala accounting for 54 each with combined loss estimated at 10 lakh. Kundapura accounted for 10 transformers costing 11 lakh.

Line damages were Rs 6 lakh for nine km in Udupi. Only Brahmavara and Byndoor had less transformer damage at three and one respectively. Line damages were most in Kaup and hebri at nearly 2.30 kms each and the combined loss was Rs 3 lakh.

