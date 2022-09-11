Hilarious trailer of Naga Shaurya-starrer ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ released



Chennai: The unit of director Anish R. Krishna’s romantic comedy entertainer, ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’, released the film’s theatrical trailer on Saturday.

The trailer shows Krishna (Naga Shaurya) as a decent Brahmin guy who comes to the city, after landing a job in an MNC, where he meets a beautiful girl called Vrinda (Shirley Setia).

Krishna’s efforts to woo Vrinda bear fruit with the girl accepts his love and the couple enjoy their time together.

It is then that problems arise. While Krishna’s family is an orthodox one, Vrinda is an urban girl who prefers to wear modern outfits. Other than this, there also seems to be another problem for their marriage.

Naga Shaurya comes across as a livewire and his comic timing is outstanding. While he looks traditional in the Brahmin getup, he looks super cool in formal wear.

Shirley Setia looks glamorous and the chemistry of the lead pair works well. Radhika Sarathkumar appears as a typical mother in a Brahmin household.

Vennela Kishore makes his presence felt, though he is in coma all through.

Brahmaji’s KFC sequence is hilarious. Rahul Ramakrishna and Satya too provide comic relief.

Anish R. Krishna is very much capable of handling comedy and the trailer is full of humorous sequences. The video shows that the movie has many other aspects to enthral families as well as the youth.

Sai Sriram’s cinematography is neat and Mahati Swara Sagar’s music sounds melodious.

Produced by Usha Mulpuri, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 23.

Cast: Naga Shaurya, Shirley Setia, Radhika, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Satya, Brahmaji and others.

