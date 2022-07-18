Himachal: BJP minister slams Cong MLA’s remark



Shimla: The women MLAs of BJP, and minister in Himachal Pradesh cabinet Sarveen Chaudhary on Sunday criticised Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh’s statement that was deemed derogatory towards women, terming it as “disappointing and condemnable”.

Singh, however, later apologised, saying his statement was taken out of context. He also maintained that he respects women and did not intend to hurt anyone.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Sarveen Chaudhary said Singh’s apology “was not acceptable to the general public”.

“Vikramaditya should clarify what he means by ‘sitting on the lap’. Such language is unacceptable. Vikramaditya should think before speaking,” the BJP minister said.

“Rohru (where Singh made the remarks) is a reserved constituency and belongs to Scheduled Caste category… This statement shows the mindset of Congress leaders towards women. And Vikramaditya should not forget that his mother Pratibha Singh is also a woman,” Choudhary said.

“The Jairam Thakur-led government has introduced Gudiya Helpline no. 1515 and Saksham Gudiya Board for women empowerment. The government has taken major steps to stop the atrocities on women,” she said.

During the press conference, deputy chief whip Kamlesh Kumari, MLAs Rita Dhiman and Reena Kashyap were also present along with Sarveen Chaudhary.