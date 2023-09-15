Himachal CM donates Rs 51 lakh for victims of nature’s fury

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday donated Rs 51 lakh for the rehabilitation of people affected by the devastating rains that triggered flash floods and landslides, killing over 250 people across the state.

Sukhu donated the amount towards the ‘Aapda Rahat Kosh’ to extend a helping hand to the disaster-affected people, a government spokesperson told IANS.

He said the Chief Minister and his wife, Kamlesh Thakur, presented the cheque to Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena at their official residence here.

“I could well understand the pain of the people and their plight during the recent monsoon fury in which more than 250 precious lives were lost, and many were rendered homeless besides suffering huge losses,” an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

“Every section of society has voluntarily contributed towards the relief fund. Even the children broke their piggy banks to help those in distress, the elders parted away with their pension and the state government employees contributed generously from their salary to contribute towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh,” he said, adding that the people of Himachal have stood together to face the catastrophe.

Sukhu also gave away his one year’s salary and contributed Rs 11 lakh towards the state relief fund.

