Himachal CM reviews preparedness for Modi’s rally



Mandi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mandi town on September 24.

He directed the officers to ensure fool-proof arrangements to make the event a success.

The Chief Minister directed the Public Works Department and NHAI authorities to ensure proper maintenance of roads leading to the town, besides making elaborate arrangements for adequate parking for the buses and other vehicles in and around the town.

He said smooth and uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic must be ensured so that no inconvenience is caused to the public, adding that the road from Kangnidhar to Mandi must also be maintained properly and beautified.

The state’s ruling BJP is holding a mass public meeting of Modi on September 24, the first of three rallies planned ahead of the Assembly poll announcement, in Mandi town, the home turf of the Chief Minister, with an expected gathering of over one lakh youths.

