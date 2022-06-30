Himachal CM urges Ashok Gehlot to act against killers in Udaipur incident



Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take strict action against the accused persons involved in the brutal killing of a man in Udaipur.

The entire country is shocked by the gruesome killing in Udaipur, Jairam Thakur said, and slammed the Rajasthan government, saying “It appears that intentions of some people have been emboldened therefore I request the Rajasthan Chief Minister to take immediate action against the accused and curb such brutal incidents.”

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister condemned the heinous killing in Udaipur on Tuesday.