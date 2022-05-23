Himachal Cong chief terms reduction in excise duty on fuel as ‘trivial’



Shimla: Himachal Pradesh state Congress President MP Pratibha Singh has termed the Central government’s reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel as a “trivial” measure.

She has said that for a long time, the government has earned crores of rupees from petrol and diesel, so the government should give relief to the people from rising inflation.

The Congress leader, while reacting to the “rebate” given on the fuel prices, has said that the “root cause of rising inflation in the country has been the wild increase in oil prices and there is a need to further reduce its prices.”

Slamming the BJP leaders and the goverment, Singh said that it is “ridiculous” that the BJP leaders are terming the rebate as a public welfare measure. “Today, the Modi government is showing its concern towards the public welfare after seven years in power.”

“Considering the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, the Modi government has tried unsuccessfully to woo the people,” she asserted.

Singh has further demanded the government to reduce the prices of essential commodities, edible oil, pulses, flour and vegetables.

She has also demanded the state government to give relief to the people from rising inflation by reducing the VAT on petroleum products and gas cylinders in the state.