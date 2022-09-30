Himachal has special place in heart of PM Modi: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi



Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has a special place in the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he considers the hill state as his second home, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said here on Friday.

“Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji has his own house in Prini in Manali and BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda-ji belongs to Bilaspur in Himachal. This proves that BJP’s vision of Himachal has a special place,” he told the media.

He said the state government-led by Jai Ram Thakur has done excellent work in every area of society, especially for achievements in the health sector with 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination.

Besides, he said, in health sector, AIIMS Bilaspur, which will be dedicated to the public and built at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore and six medical colleges are among the major achievements of the government.

The BJP leader said the satellite centre of the PGI is coming up at Una at a cost of Rs 450 crore, besides Himachal has been given several trauma centres from level one to level three.

He said even during the pandemic, the double engine government has greatly strengthened the health facilities of the state. “Earlier there were 32 ventilators in the state. Today there are more than 1,000 ventilators and more than 5,000 oxygen concentrators. During the Congress government in the state, there were only two oxygen plants.”

Congratulating the people that a bulk drug park to be built in the state at a cost of 1,190 crore, with the budget allocation of Rs 1,000 crore by the Centre, he said on completion, the park will provide employment to 30,000 youths and attract an investment of about Rs 50,000 crore.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said the party was busy in fighting among themselves.

“On the one hand the Bharat Jodo Yatra is on, while on the other Congress leaders are leaving the party.”

He said while the BJP is celebrating Seva Pakhwada (a fortnight of service) under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Congress is busy in internal power struggle

