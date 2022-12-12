Himachal lawmakers to pay full tariff in govt guest houses

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday, his first day in office, announced that all lawmakers and their family members would have to pay the same room tariffs in Himachal Bhawans, Sadan and other state guest houses as is being charged from the public.



Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday, his first day in office, announced that all lawmakers and their family members would have to pay the same room tariffs in Himachal Bhawans, Sadan and other state guest houses as is being charged from the public.

He said that the government would provide top priority for redressal of public grievances.

The Chief Minister also said his government would work towards ensuring transparency in governance.