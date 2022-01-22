Himachal provides tap water connections to all schools, anganwadis



New Delhi: Congratulating Himachal Pradesh for providing tap water connections at 100 per cent schools and anganwadi centres, Union Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Vini Mahajan said that this will help in reducing water-borne ailments among children.

“Safe water is provided to children for drinking and for cooking mid-day meals to the school administration. Also, providing water in the learning centre enables handwashing and toilet usage, which is so important during the ongoing pandemic,” Mahajan said at a review meeting of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) with Chief Secretary Ram Saubhag Singh.

“Good progress has been made by the state as it ranks 8th in the country for provision of tap connection in rural households. Efforts will be made to provide remaining tap water connections within a few months,” Singh said.

When the Jal Jeevan Mission was announced on August 15, 2019, only 7.62 lakh (44.19 per cent) households out of total 17.27 lakh households in the state had access to tap water supply, Singh said

“In about 28 months, 8.25 lakh households have been provided with clean tap water. The achievement made by the state is noteworthy because of Covid-19, lockdowns and difficult terrain.”

Mahajan said: “Himachal Pradesh is well on track to achieve the target of providing clean tap water supply to every rural home by 2024 and the Centre is providing full assistance to the state to achieve the goal.”