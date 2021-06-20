Spread the love



















Himesh Reshammiya To Announce New Song On World Music Day



Mumbai: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya said on Friday that the release date of his first track from the album “Moods And Melodies” would be announced on June 21, on the occasion of World Music Day.

Himesh, who has composed the track, introduced singers Pawandeep Ranjan and Arunita Kanjilal on Instagram. The two singers have sung the romantic song.

Posting a picture with the singers, he captioned it: “On world music day 21st June, I will be announcing the release date of the song which I have composed for super singers Pawandeep @pawandeeprajan and Arunita @arunitakanjilal from my new music album as a composer which is titled Moods With Melodies, the first song of the album is composed by me and sung by pawandeep and arunita and lyrics by @sameeranjaanofficial you will love the track , the most romantic track of all time coming soon, give it all your love @himeshreshammiyamelodies.”

Earlier in the day, Himesh released the teaser poster of his second track from another album, “Surroor 2021”. He had dropped the title track of the album on June 11.

“We will release the date of the song soon and I assure my fans that the song is going to be on an opulent scale! The video output is amazing and I would like to thank my fans and the audience for giving the ‘Surroor 2021’ title track so much love,” Himesh said.

The singer also wrote a long caption on Instagram while revealing the poster of the new song, expressing gratitude to fans.

“Thanks for giving so much love to the title track of ‘Surroor 2021 title track with 38 million views and 2 million streams in a few days, now this is the teaser poster of the 2nd track which will be releasing in July, what’s the name of the track? Wl let you know soon, it’s a beautiful romantic heart break melody for everyone in love, the video is grand and the post production and editing of the video is in progress , the story of the first video will be resolved in the last video and song of the album ‘Surroor 2021’, the journey has just begun, you will love this song and video, give it all your love, will announce the cast of the video also next month with the songs name, love you all. Jai Matadi Let’s rock,” he wrote.

