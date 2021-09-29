Spread the love



















Hindi Day Valedictory Function 2021 at MRPL

Mangaluru: Hindi Day valedictory function was organised at MRPL, Mangalore, on 24 September 2021. This event was the culmination of a series of activities organised to promote Hindi Day. Shri Krishna Hegde, GGM (HR), welcomed the gathering.

During the inaugural speech, Shri Sanjay Varma, Director (Refinery), highlighted the importance of Indian languages in building a nation. He highlighted the example of our PM, who uses Hindi even in international forums to convey ideas and inspire change. Special guest on occasion, Shri Rajeev Kushwah ITS, spoke on occasion and said that Hindi binds the people of the nation, and it provides a medium for effective communication among the citizens of all the regions.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions held as part of the Hindi Day celebration. Shri Mahendra Shahane, Manager (Hydrogen) announced the names of winners. Smt. Deepthi J.Attavar delivered the Vote of Thanks. Dr B.R. Pal, Sr Manager – (OL), compered the programme.

