Hindi Diwas observed at St Theresa’s School-Bendur in City

Mangaluru: Hindi Diwas or National Hindi Day is celebrated every year on September 14 to mark the adaptation of Hindi (written in Devanagari script) as the official language by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949. The date was chosen by Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India. Hindi is the official language of India, English being the other official language.

Virtual Hindi day was celebrated on 14th sep 2021in our school with great enthusiasm. The students of STD 7-10 hosted a meaningful programme on the occasion. The programme began with a prayer service . The significance of the day was highlighted followed by Mrs Lilly, Hindi teacher speaking about the importance of the day. A foot tapping dance was performed by the students. The Program ended with a vote of thanks by Sheza who also compered the program.

