Hindi Seminar on ‘New Dimensions of Language & Media’ at ST Aloysius College

Mangaluru: The Department of Hindi and Hindi Sangh of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) jointly organized a One day National Level Seminar on the topic “New Dimensions of Language and Media” on April 17 Saturday, 2021 in Sanidhya Hall. Dr. Mukunda Prabhu, the HOD of Hindi, welcomed the Speakers, the Principal and the participants. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis S J, the Principal of the College presided over the programme. Dr Tariq Khan from Central Institute of Indian Language (CIIL), Mysore, Ministry of Education, Government of India and Alvin Mendonca, a Senior Journalist, were the guest speakers of the day. These two exemplary speakers contributed their proficient thoughts on the topic.

The speaker of the First Session, Dr Tariq Khan, spoke about how Language has its varied dimensions and effectiveness in modern usage. He also highlighted the use of language in the present era and said that the modification and evolution in the usage of language is common and acceptable as language is always subject to change. In conclusion, he highlighted the impact of media on the Language.

The speaker of the second Session was Mr Alvin Mendonca. He explained how the Regional and Vernacular languages created an impact on communication and have been helpful in creating job opportunities in the field of media and in the film industry. He also highlighted how regional languages act as pathways towards creating plenty of job opportunities in the field of content writing and thereby helping in the enhancement of every language. While concluding the topic, he said that the Media industry at the local and the national level has been creating an immense impact on their target viewers and audience.

Ms Roicy R Braggs, Ms Sandhya Sirsikar, faculty members of the department were present in the programme. Nearly 25 students of different batches actively participated in the offline mode and had a fruitful interaction among the Speakers.

370 participants from UP, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra and many participants from the different colleges of Karnataka participated in the programme through the virtual mode and made the programme a grand success. Dr Mamatha N.R., Assistant Professor in Hindi compered the programme. Mr M.A Nadaf, Assistant Professor in Hindi proposed the vote of thanks.