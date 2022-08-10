Hindu activist says Idgah tower will be demolished, K’taka Police file FIR



Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against a Hindu activist and leader for issuing a statement that Idgah tower located in the premises of controversial Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru will be destroyed, police said on Wednesday.

Chamarajpet police in Bengaluru have booked a case against Bhaskaran, the President of Vishwa Sanatan Parishad for issuing the statement to create communal discord in society.

Bhaskaran, who is waging a legal battle and is active in the agitations demanding that the controversial site must be handed over to the state government from the Wakf board, had said that he would get the Idgah tower demolished on the lines of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently declared that the controversial site belonged to the revenue department. Following the development, Congress local MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan had announced that while the Tricolour flag will be hoisted for the first time during the Independence Day, permission won’t be given for celebration of the Ganesha festival.

Hindu activists have demanded that Idgah tower must be demolished as it would lead to complications while celebrating Hindu festivals.

The Wakf Board has stated that they would approach the court in connection with BBMP’s decision of declaring it as a property of the Revenue department.

Bhaskaran while talking to the media said that the Idgah Maindan should be utilised as a playground henceforth. He had given a deadline to the government to get the Idgah Tower demolished before December 6.

He further stated that if the government failed, then they were already in touch with Hindu organisations in Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and also in different parts of Karnataka to gather a large number of people to demolish Idgah Tower.

Taking up a suo moto complaint against him, the police have stated that Bhaskaran had caused a hurt to the religious feelings which will spoil the peace in society.

