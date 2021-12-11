Hindu Activists Assault Youth for Taking Girl for Outing in Manipal

Udupi: A youth being assaulted by Hindu activists for taking a girl for an outing has been reported in Mannapalla, under the Manipal Police station limits here on December 10.

According to the police, on December 10, afternoon, Althaf (27) from Saligrama came to Manipal for an outing with a girl who is his neighbour. Three youths Pranesh, Vinuth Poojary and Sanjay Kumar, belonging to a Hindu organization, assaulted Althaf and used foul language with the girl. The group also threatened Althaf with life.

In this connection, Althaf filed a complaint in the Manipal Police station. The Manipal police have registered a case, and the investigation is on.