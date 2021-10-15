Spread the love



















Hindu Jagaran Vedike Holds ‘Durga Daud’ in Udupi

Udupi: To mark the Vijaya Dashami celebrations, Hindu Jagaran Vedike organized a marathon, “Durga Daud”, on October 15.

The Durga Daud marathon which was flagged off near Kadiyali Temple, passed through Kalsanka – City Bus stand – Service Bus stand – KM Marg – Diana Circle – Court Road – Big Bazar – Ajjarkad Hospital – Brahmagiri and Culminated at the Ambalpady Temple.

Thousands of Hindus along with State Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar, Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat and Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon took part in the Druga Daud. A few activists of the Hindu Jagaran Vedike were seen marching in the procession holding swords.

In the public meeting held later, the State leader of the Hindu Jagaran Vedike Jagadeesh Karanth alleged, “Taliban activities are going on in full swing in the Coastal districts for many years. In India, the Secular Society is already buried, and Nationalism has risen. Unfortunately, India is the motherland of Hindus and in our country, other minority religions are targeting our Hindu Community”.

Jagadeesh Karanth further said, “Anti-national activities are continuously going on in our state. Last year some anti-nationals had created problems in Mangalore in the name of the CAA protests. Luckily the police saved the lives of many Hindus’ with the shoot at sight orders. The same situation was repeated recently in DJ Halli and KJ Halli. The property and many houses of Hindus were destroyed by the other community. All this shows that the Hindu community is being continuously targeted in our county. Hindutva is Indian nationality, Hinduism is the soul and life of the country. Hindutva should evoke a sense of self-respect and self-confidence in us. We should always be alert to safeguard our Hindu religion. It is high time that Hindus come together to protect themselves”.

Talking about the recent Gangolli incident, Karanth said, “For Hindus Cow is God, unfortunately, people of some other religions are stealing cattle from the cowsheds of Hindus, slaughter them, make videos and post it on social media. I am proud to say that our Hindu community united and protested against such acts. In every village, Hindu activists should form the Hindu Jagaran Vedike to safeguard our Temples, Cattle and our Hindu Girls. Hindus do not inflict violence on others, but if they become victims of violence, they will not spare anyone”.

Social Activists Vishu Shetty Ambalapady presided over the programme. HJV leaders Raviraj, Aravind Koteshwar, Radhakrishna, Chinmay, Prashanth Nayak, Mahesh Bailur, Kishore Kumar, Prakash Kukkehalli and others were present.

There was tight security to avoid any unwanted incident during the programme.

