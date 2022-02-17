Hindu Jagarana Vedike Seeks NIA Probe into Conspiracy Hatched by PFI & CFI in Hijab Row

Mangaluru: Protests and press meets dont look like will be ending day by day, and now following Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat who had has sought an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the hijab controversy, now Hindu Jagarana Vedike has demanded the same. Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Hindu Jagaran Vedike (HJV) wants NIA investigation into all aspects related to the HIjab issue, which they claim was a ‘conspiracy’ hatched by Popular Front of India (PFI) and Campus Front of India (CFI).

Stating that the hijab row is an anti-national ploy of separatists, HJV leader Kishore Kumar said, ” Two persons arrested from a hijab protest spot for possessing lethal weapons in Kundapur on February 4 proves that there was a plan to create communal tension. The six students, who are demanding the right to wear hijab at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, are not innocent. Popular Front of India, through its student wing Campus Front of India, is carrying out all the activities to damage the harmony in society. It clearly shows that PFI along with few other Islamic organizations have created all this controversy of students wearing Hijabs, which started at government PU College in Udupi, after which it spread throughout the nation, and even the issue is being discussed internationally”.

“No doubt, that PFI and CFI have joined in starting the controversy, and the girls carrying it further by creating more problems. Why did the right to religious freedom get into the scene all of a sudden, when no one bothered at the start of the academic year? Which clearly shows that the girls were mind boggled and tempted to start a controversy in the name of Hijab. We also have proof that the Twitter accounts of these girl students are tied up with the student wing of the PFI, which is CFI. Even a person named Vijay Patel in his tweet has revealed in detail the role played by the CFI in creating the Hijab controversy. Based on such information, if a thorough investigation is done on the students, all the conspiracies behind the Hijab issue will come out” added Kumar.

Kumar further said, “With PFI and CFI seeking support also from Muslim countries, and other Muslim leaders in the country clearly shows a consipracy behind the hijab row. The girl students may act innocent but they are not, since they have all the backing of these Islamic organizations to make things worse. The law enforcement department and concerned authorities should sleuth into all this to find the truth. Here it looks like KFD stands for Karnataka For Destruction, CFI stands for Criminal Front of Islam, and PFI stands for Poison Front of Islam. The funniest thing here is that the girl students insist they need Hijab but not education, which is totally against the recent HC orders. These students have been put into all this mess by these hard core Islamic outfits, and it is time that NIA probe into this Hijab row and reveal the organizations or persons behind hatching such conspiracies”. Radhakrishna Adyanthaya and Amith, both HJV leaders were present during the press meet.

In its press release, HJV has stated, “The entire country, breaking the shackles of party politics, should get united without giving importance to caste, creed, religion etc. Islamic plan has to be crushed and the deep-rooted conspiracy should be rooted out. The lives of the Muslim women should not be allowed to be confined to dark corners under the hands of fanatic Muslim mullahs. In order for India to remain secular and democratic, we have to overcome Islamic fundamentalism and this is the need of the current times. India should be governed as per its Constitution. Islamic state should not be allowed here in the name of religious freedom. They were given a separate Islamic state in 1947. No further call for division should be entertained. They have to remember that India is not a Muslim country. They are behaving this way because of the population explosion. Therefore population control measures should be enforced and uniform civil code should be implemented.