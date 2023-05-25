Hindu Mahasabha & ABS Challenges MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

Akhila Bharat Hindu Mahasabha & Abhinava Bharath Sanghatane Challenges MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to contest as an Independent Candidate without using PM Modi’s and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath names.

Mangaluru: The leaders of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) and Abhinava Bharat Sanghatana (ABS)leaders have challenged Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to contest as an independent candidate without using the name of Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and win at least 10% of votes that Arun Kumar Puthila won.

Addressing the media, Hindu Mahasabha district president Dharmendra and Abhinava Bharath Belthangady wing president Puneeth Suvarna said that Puthila had contested as an independent from Puttur assembly constituency in the recently concluded assembly election. “We have been fighting against the fake Hindutva of the BJP. Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja speaks of Mahesh Thimarodi, Praveen Walke and Satyajit Surathkal. What moral right he has to speak on them?” questioned Dharmendra.. “We demand the resignation of MP Kateel in connection with the alleged police atrocity committed against Hindu activists in Puttur” said Puneeth..

“The house for the family of Praveen Nettaru was constructed only after the car of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel was jolted by Hindu workers. The Puttur DSP who is facing charges of assault on Hindu workers should be suspended immediately,” demanded ABHM and ABS.

Like this: Like Loading...