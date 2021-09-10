Spread the love



















Hindu Outfit Disrupts Prayer Service at Pragathi Center in Karkala

Udupi: A group of persons belonging to the Hindu Jagarana Vedike disrupted a prayer service held in a house at Kukkundoor near Karkala here on September 10.

It has been alleged that a person called Benedict was running a prayer house called Pragathi Center in Kukkundoor, Karkala and was converting poor people.

On September 10, while the prayer house was disrupted, there were nearly 60 people including women and children. Heated arguments took place between the activists of the Hindu outfit and those in the prayer house. As soon as the information was received, the Karkala Rural Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Speaking to Mangalorean.com Prakash Kukkehalli said, “For many years conversions are taking place in Udupi district. Innocent Hindu people were converted to Christianity. For many years Hindu Jagarana Vedike was protesting against the conversions. Today we got proper information and raided the prayer house. The prayer house is running illegally and they don’t have any proper documents for the house. The police have visited the spot and collected necessary information regarding the incident”.

Prakash Kukkehalli further said, “The government has not permitted to celebrate the Ganesha festival in a grand manner, but there is an option for these people to convert in the name of prayers. They don’t follow any Covid guidelines and many illegal conversion centres are running in the Udupi district. The Police should take action against such activities. If they fail to take action, we will stop such illegal activities”, he warned.

