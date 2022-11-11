Hindu outfit sprays cow urine to purify Idgah Maidan post Tipu Jayanthi celebration

A Hindu outfit has sprayed cow urine to purify Idgah Maidan in Karnataka’s Hubballi on Friday to cleanse grounds post Tipu Jayanthi celebrations carried out here. This incident has raised a debate and is slammed by progressive thinkers.



The members of Sri Ram Sena gathered in the premises of Idgah Maidan to celebrate Kanaka Jayanthi sprayed cow urine to cleanse the grounds as Tipu Jayanthi was celebrated on Thursday.

Pramod Muthalik, founder of Sri Ram Sena sprayed cow urine before commencing Kanaka Jayanthi celebration. He stated that Tipu Sultan was a religious fanatic and the ground was polluted after celebrating his birth anniversary.

Following the celebration of Tipu Jayanthi, Hindu outfits have demanded permission for celebration of Kanaka Jayanthi. Sri Ram Sena members erected a pendal at the Idgah Maidan for their celebrations.

The permission was given for three hours for the celebrations by the civic agency. Pramod Muthalik stated that social reformer Kanaka Dasa had given a noble message to the society.

“Politicians are destroying the peace of the society in the name of caste and religion,” he claimed.



