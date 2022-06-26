Hindu Outfits Oppose Temple Buying BANANAS from a Muslim Trader

Mangaluru: Following close on its heels after the Hijab row, also Muslims not being allowed to do business near Temple fair/feasts etc, now there is yet another controversy arised, where a contract to supply bananas to the famous Kudupu Ananthapadmanabha Temple, about 10 km from Mangaluru City , under the muzrai department, has kicked off a row.

The temple authorities have given the contract to the lowest bidder, who is incidentally a Muslim trader, to supply bananas on a regular basis. The issue has led to a controversy, with Hindu organisations raising objections to awarding the contract to a Muslim trader. In fact, it is learnt that the temple had invited quotations from authorised merchants last year, to supply bananas for sevas, from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

Kudupu Ananthapadmanabha Temple

Out of four merchants who had submitted quotations then, a Muslim trader from the Central Market, Mangaluru had quoted the lowest price. Following this, the temple had finalised the quotation and awarded the contract. Meanwhile, the news of awarding the contract to a Muslim trader has gone viral recently. Hindu organisation leaders have called the temple authorities, demanding the cancellation of the contract.

Temple executive officer Jagadeesh speaking to the media said that the issue will be resolved after June 30, when the present contract ends. ‘I have taken charge only recently. The lowest bidder was given the contract, after publishing advertisements, inviting quotations in newspapers. However, now there are allegations that the temple has given a contract to a non-Hindu merchant. We will follow the government guidelines while awarding the contract after June 30,” added Jagadeesh.