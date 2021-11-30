Hindu Rao resident doctors suspend strike after assurance from Admin

New Delhi: The resident doctors at Delhi’s Hindu Rao hospital on Tuesday suspended their strike after getting an assurance of the early disbursement of salaries and consideration of other demands from the hospital administration.

The resident doctors of the civic body-run Hindu Rao Hospital were on strike for the last one week over the release of three months pending salaries and dearness allowance and other issues. The hospital authorities have paid two months – September and October – salaries to the doctors. They have been assured of getting the November salary before mid-December.

Talking to IANS, Resident Doctors Association (RDA) president Dr Tanuraj Tyagi said, “We have not called off the strike but suspended the agitation after getting the assurance from the administration to meet all our demands”. He said that a discussion was held between the hospital administration and the representatives of the union where the administration assured to look into the grievances at the earliest.

The hospital administration has assured doctors that an office order of a revised DA will be issued in December and it will be implemented from July this year. “Efforts will be made for early release of the November salary. Arrears of the pending HRA and DA will also be paid at the earliest”, said the hospital administration in a statement. The doctors have been assured of the timely disbursement of salary before the 15th of the subsequent month.

The 900-bed facility under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is the largest civic-run hospital in the capital.