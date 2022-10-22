Hindu sadhus in Gujarat decry book ‘insulting’ Hindu deities



Vadodara: Taking strong objection to a book ‘Pramukh swami Mahima Ashtakam’ praising Pramukh swami, a section of Hindu sadhus in Gujarat are mulling filing an FIR against its publisher saying that it “insults” the Hindu deities.

Hindu Sadhu, Sant Samiti president Jyotirnath told IANS that a part of the book — allegedly published by Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha’s (BAPS) — is in circulation, which insults the Hindu Gods. “Insulting Hindu Gods has become a trend but it will not be tolerated and an FIR will be filed for hurting Hindu sentiments,” he added.

“It is unfortunate that political parties and even the so-called Hindu Sangathans, spiritual leaders are tight-lipped on the issue,” he said and questioned political leaders and the right-wing organisations on their silence over the issue.

When IANS approached Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha for official comment, they asked for more time to comment.

However, sources from the sect says, BAPS has not officially published any such booklet or prayer book, in which Hindu Gods are insulted.

