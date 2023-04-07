Hindu spiritual gurus doing a better job than missionaries: RSS Chief

Jaipur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing the Rashtriya Seva Sangam on Friday, said “Hindu spiritual gurus are doing a better job than the missionaries”.

He was addressing the three-day Rashtriya Seva Sangam being organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh here for the third time in the country and for the first time in Rajasthan.

He said, “Generally, intellectual people of the country mention missionaries for their service. However, when we toured the country, we saw that the service provided by Hindu spiritual gurus is more than that of the missionaries.”

Bhagwat further said, “There are many nomadic people in our society who fought for the freedom of the country. They did not bow down, and kept fighting for freedom and also kept roaming here and there. They did not have any voter ID or ration card. Foreign rulers declared them criminals. When the Sangh came to know about them, we worked with them and the nomadic tribes also started serving society.”

Bhagwat further said, “When the outsiders were defeated, the insiders did the work of breaking the country. We need to stand unitedly. If someone is lagging behind in our society then it is not a good thing for us. Society can move forward only by considering everyone as equal. Weak people have to be given strength.

“Service has been done by volunteers since the inception of the Sangh. Everyone has the mentality of service, it just has to be awakened. We are trying to make the society healthy through service from today itself.”

Representatives of more than 3,500 voluntary organisations from across the country were present in the Sangam. RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was also there. An exhibition of work related to Seva Sangam was inaugurated on Thursday.

First Seva Sangam was organised in 2010 in Bengaluru and attended by 980 delegates. In 2015, the second Seva Sangam was organised in New Delhi and attended by 3,500 delegates. Now the third Seva Sangam is being held in Jaipur.

