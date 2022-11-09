Hindu word origin row: Congress has no clear stand, says K’taka CM Bommai

The ruling BJP continued to attack the opposition Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday over its controversial remarks on the word ‘Hindu’ and its meaning. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the Congress does not have a clear stand on the statement made by KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi on Hinduism.



Talking to reporters in Raibag, he said on the one hand Satish has refused to withdraw his statement and on the other hand KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has said such statements are unacceptable.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly Siddaramaiah has stayed away from this row. “I do not know why there was a lack of clarity in that party. Action must be taken against Satish if he fails to fall in line or else leaders must say they will vouch for it,” Bommai demanded.

The grand old party is behaving in this manner to hurt the sentiments of Hindus. This shows the intentions of the Congress to keep the country in a state of confusion and rule.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been silent on this issue. He visits temples and offers puja and indirectly supports such statements. This kind of dual stand is not good for the Congress, Bommai said.

Asked about Satish’s offer to resign if his statement is wrong, Bommai said the Congress leader must first explain on what basis he made the statement as it will become the evidence for his utterances.

“The Congress leaders’ statement that this is not a matter worth discussing is unjustifiable. They will suffer in the coming days,” Bommai stated.

Satish Jarkiholi stoked a controversy by stating that the word ‘Hindu’ is not Indian. He said the word is ‘Persian’.

Addressing a function at Nippani town organised by the Manava Bandhutva Vedike on Sunday, he questioned what is the connection between India and Persia? Hindu is not an Indian word at all. It is Persian. “How the word ‘Hindu’ went on to become ours needs to be debated,” Jarkiholi stated.