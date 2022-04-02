Hindus, especially GSB Community All Geared Up for ‘UGADI’- the Hindu New Year Celebration

Mangaluru: India is a land of various festivals, which are all about sweets, celebrations, crackers, colours, fun with family and friends, and of course, rituals. The same is with Kannadigas, Telugus, Marathi and GSB communities, who welcome the Hindu New Year today, 2 April 2022 with the celebration of Ugadi or Gudi Padwa. This morning devotees with utmost fervor had flocked the Kalikamba temple and Sri Venkataramana Temple in Carstreet, Mangaluru. Monday, April 4. The rituals began early in the morning and the temple flag was hoisted under the guidance of the temple priests. A large number of devotees were there to celebrate the Ugadi Mahotsav with immense pomp and gaiety. Special pujas were offered to the presiding deity on the auspicious occasion. It is learnt that the special Puja will be followed by free lunch in the form of prasadam to all the devotees who had gathered there.

Sources reveal that it’s the practice in every household across the district to place new dresses, jaggery, and neem leaves at the altar of the home deity on Ugadi before partaking of a sumptuous lunch and savouring sweet dishes such as payasam. The womenfolk offer puja and distribute prasadam fondly to every family member.Ugadi has special significance even in nature as the trees yield a wide variety of flowers and fruits during the season. It is a time for the people to look forward to a prosperous new year with hope and joy. On this occasion, across the city devotees will start the New Year in a traditional way by offering prayers at temples. ‘Panchanga Sravanam – listening to the almanac for the year’ is performed in temples and even at home as part of Ugadi rituals.

It is believed that the creator of the Hindu pantheon Lord Brahma started creation on this day – “Chaitra Suddha Padyami” or the Ugadi day. It also heralds the season of spring. Holige and Bevu-Bella is a must and important part of festivities. On the festival day women decorate the entrance to the house with mango leaves and draw colorful rangoli patterns and later Puja is offered. Jaggery and neem leaves are distributed to symbolize that life has a combination of good and bad. Visiting family and friends forms an important part of the festivities. Usually people visit the elder family members to seek their blessings in order to begin a new year in a good way.

Yes, while Ugadi is celebrated in almost every village and town in the state, Mangaluru is an exception. This New Year called – Chandramana Ugadi, is celebrated mostly by Gowd Saraswat Brahmins and those who have come from the old Mysuru region, as per Sri Venkataramana temple trustee M N Pai. Tuluvas, Brahmins and Malayali people in this region celebrate the Souramana Ugadi known as Bisu. Apart from GSB’s, the Hale Mysooru Mangalooru Vipra Koota, an association of Brahmins from Mysuru settled in Mangaluru, is one of the organizations that celebrate Chandramana Ugadi every year, he added.

The trustee further said, “The celebrations include reading of the Panchanga and the Ugadi message after which Bevu-Bella is shared greeting and wishing each other. Devotees visit the temple after which the purohit visits home and reads the panchanga. Before distributing bevu bella, he forecasts what the year ahead holds for us all. For lunch they will have tender cashew upkari, mango upkari, payasam, podi (fried snacks seasonal), along with the usual accompaniments. Gathering of harvest and worshipping is called ‘Bisu Kani’. This way of worshipping the mother Earth is also observed in temples of Tulu Nadu. Various religious rituals and special pooja will be held in temples on this auspicious occasion of Bisu Parba. As per Tulunadu tradition, people share the sweets and savour payasam at lunch, in a way praying for peace and happiness for one more year”.

Team Mangalorean wishes our readers a Happy and Prosperous UGADI-May you all have a New Year filled with Laughter, Joy, Happiness, Prosperity and Fulfilment.